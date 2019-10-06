close
October 6, 2019
Pesco recovers illegal electricity material

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 6, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has recovered illegal electricity material worth millions of rupees during a raid.

Sub-Divisional Officer Warsak 2 sub-division Khalid Khan along with Pesco teams and police conducted a raid on the University Model Town, Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar. It was found that11 KV lines of electricity were illegally installed in the town. From a plot of land inside township around nine 100 KVA and one, 200 KVA transformers ,2100 meters illegal conductor were recovered. The accused had also erected 10 illegal HT poles for this purpose. The confiscated transformers were shifted to Nasir Bagh Police Station. The police registered a first information report against the accused and started investigation.

