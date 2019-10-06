close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

3 drug-traffickers held in Nowshera

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: The police arrested three drug-traffickers and seized drugs from them in the limits of Misri Banda Police Station on Saturday, police said. They said the police signalled a car (LHV-8119) to stop at the checkpoint and after a thorough search, the police seized 25kg hashish from its secret cavities. Three accused identified as Hazratullah, Asmat Khan, residents of Bara, and Suneel, a resident of Lahore, were arrested.

