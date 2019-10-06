3 drug-traffickers held in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police arrested three drug-traffickers and seized drugs from them in the limits of Misri Banda Police Station on Saturday, police said. They said the police signalled a car (LHV-8119) to stop at the checkpoint and after a thorough search, the police seized 25kg hashish from its secret cavities. Three accused identified as Hazratullah, Asmat Khan, residents of Bara, and Suneel, a resident of Lahore, were arrested.
