Landowners end protest, allow work on energy project

MANSEHRA: An 80-member committee of affected people, whose land have been acquired for 4,300 megawatt Dassu Hydropower Project, has ended the sit-in they had been staging for the last two weeks to force the government to accept their demands.

“I am thankful to you as you ended the sit-in and allowed the Chinese company to resume work on this mega energy project,” Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Yousafzai, told the protesting members of the committee in Barsian area of Upper Kohistan on Saturday.

The committee members had got the work suspended on the dam forcibly some two weeks ago and started a sit-in since then.

The deputy commissioner had gone to meet committee members and asked them to end the sit-in in the larger public interest. He told them if the 4,300-megawatt hydropower project was completed in time, it would not only meet the power shortfall in the country but would also bring a major economic change in the history of Kohistan.

“This project guarantees the prosperity and development of Kohistan. I assure you that the government would soon notify an increase of 40 percent in prices of your land and houses under approval by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council,” the official assured the protesters. Later, speaking to reporters, a leader of committee Raja Mohammad Arif said that they ended the sit-in after the Upper Kohistan deputy commissioner met them and held out an assurance. “Now that the ECNEC has accepted our demand for an increase in the prices of the land and houses acquired for the dam, our dues should be paid without any delay as per new rates,” he demanded.