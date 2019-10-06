International Teachers’ Day: Minister says several steps taken for teachers’ betterment

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra said on Saturday that World Teachers Day reminded us that these were the people who shaped the future of our next generation.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the World Teachers Day at Government Degree College for Boys at Phase-6, Hayatabad, he said that numerous steps had been taken for the betterment of the teaching community. The minister said the government was recruiting 65,000 additional teachers on merit to end the shortage of the teaching staff at schools. “The education department has trained teachers along the modern lines so that they could impart quality education to students,” he added.

Jhagra said teachers were the architects of the society and all should pay them respect and honour. The minister urged teachers to impart quality education to youth by employing modern techniques and tools to enable them to face the challenges ahead.

The World Teachers Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is marked globally on October 5 every year. The purpose is to mobilize support for teachers to ensure that the needs of future generations will continue to be met by them. Functions were arranged in other parts of the province as well to mark the day.

LAKKI MARWAT: The district Elementary and Secondary Education Department organized functions at schools.

District Education Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan attended a function in the Government Higher Secondary School Tajazai while deputy DEO Fidaullah Khan was at the event in Government High School Titterkhel. Lakki Marwat sub-divisional education officer Qadir Shah also attended a function in Government Primary School No. 1, Totiabad in Lakki city.

Teachers, students, scouts and members of parent-teacher councils attended the occasions. Banners were also displayed to highlight the importance of the day. Students sang national songs and paid rich tributes to teachers in their speeches. They said that high esteem of a teacher in society could be judged from his/her role in nation-building.