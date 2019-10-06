close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

College students rally for Kashmiris

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: The students and teachers of the Government Degree College Pabbi on Saturday staged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The participants urged the international community to take notice of the violations of human rights in the held valley.

The rally was led by the principal of the college Professor Khalid Sohail.

A large number of students holding banners and placards chanted slogans expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and condemning Indian government. Addressing the rally, Professor Khalid Sohail said Pakistanis had always stood by the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination. He urged the United Nations to take notice of the killings of innocent people and violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

