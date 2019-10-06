close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 6, 2019

Man arrested for killing wife

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Saturday arrested a man who had allegedly axed his wife to death for honour in Matani.

An official said that police during an action arrested one Zubair Shah of Azakhel who was wanted for allegedly axing his wife to death a few days back. The brother of the woman had approached the Matani police after the killing of his sister.

