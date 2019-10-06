Kalakhel elders ask govt to complete work on sports complex

BARA: Elders of Kalakhel tribe have asked the government to complete work on sports complex as soon as possible.

They said the Kalakhel tribespeople had allotted free of cost land measuring 50 kanals for a sports complex and Rs6.5 million had been spent on the construction several years ago.

Talking to reporters, an elder and social worker Abdul Qayyum Afridi said the government had launched work on the sports complex with the collaboration of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

He said the amount was spent at the stadium but it could not be completed and the boundary wall and other infrastructure remained incomplete. “We want our younger generation to get involved in sports activities,” Abdul Qayyum said.

They demanded the chief minister, corps commander Peshawar, MNA Iqbal Afridi and sports and culture minister to launch development work in the area.