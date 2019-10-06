Four homeless men in NY beaten to death

NEW YORK: A homeless man wielding a metal pipe beat four other homeless people to death Saturday in New York, police said.

A fifth man was hospitalized in a critical condition.

Police detained a 24-year-old male as the suspect in the attack in the Chinatown area of Lower Manhattan in the small hours of Saturday. The victims were apparently asleep when they were set upon, said Michael Baldassano of the New York police department. “The motive appears to be, right now, just random attacks,” he told reporters. “No one was targeted by race, age, anything of that nature.”