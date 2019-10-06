Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system

BANGKOK: A Thai judge shot himself in the chest in front of a packed court after acquitting several murder suspects and decrying the kingdom’s judicial system in an impassioned speech broadcast on Facebook Live.

Critics say Thailand’s courts often work in favour of the rich and powerful, while delivering swift and harsh sentences on ordinary people for minor offences.

But it is virtually unheard of for judges to criticise the system.

Kanakorn Pianchana, a judge at Yala court in the heart of the insurgency-battered Thai south, was delivering the verdict for five Muslim suspects in a gun murder case on Friday afternoon.

He acquitted the group, delivered a courtroom plea for a cleaner justice system, before pulling out a handgun and shooting himself in the chest.

“You need clear and credible evidence to punish someone. So if you’re not sure, don’t punish them,” the judge said addressing the court and broadcasting his words on his phone on Facebook live.

“I’m not saying that the five defendants didn’t commit the crimes, they might have done so...

“But the judicial process needs to be transparent and credible... punishing wrong people makes them scapegoats.”