Sun Oct 06, 2019
AFP
October 6, 2019

Hong Kong dropped from next year’s Formula E

Sports

AFP
October 6, 2019

HONG KONG: Strife-torn Hong Kong has been dropped from the 2019-20 Formula E season as the city is battered by four months of violent protests that show no sign of abating.

Organisers released next season’s calendar late Friday with the semi-autonomous city noticeably absent for the first time since 2016. The release made no mention of why Hong Kong had been dropped.

