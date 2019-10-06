Hong Kong dropped from next year’s Formula E

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Strife-torn Hong Kong has been dropped from the 2019-20 Formula E season as the city is battered by four months of violent protests that show no sign of abating.
Organisers released next season’s calendar late Friday with the semi-autonomous city noticeably absent for the first time since 2016. The release made no mention of why Hong Kong had been dropped.
