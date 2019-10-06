Sharp shares lead in Texas with Altomare, Knight

LOS ANGELES, California: Canada’s Alena Sharp charged up the leaderboard with five birdies and an eagle in a six-under par 65 on Friday to join a three-way tie for the lead in the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

Only a bogey at the 18th hole of the par-71 Old American Golf Club course in The Colony, Texas, prevented Sharp from holding the outright halfway lead.

Instead she joined Americans Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight on nine-under 133.

The top trio -- all seeking a first LPGA title -- were one stroke in front of overnight leader Stephanie Meadow, who followed up a first-round 63 with an even par 71 to stand alone in fourth on 134.

Altomare teed off on 10 and her five birdies in a five-under 66 included three in a row at the second, third and fourth.

Knight had six birdies and two bogeys in her 67. Sharp was five-under on the front nine thanks to birdies at the second and fourth, an eagle at the sixth -- where she holed out from a greenside bunker -- and another birdie at the seventh.