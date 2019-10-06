Arif’s efforts for sports promotion lauded

KARACHI: Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) on Saturday hosted a reception in honour of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan on being elected as a member of the Sports Committee Commonwealth Games Federation for Asia.

Arif recently became the first Pakistani to get elected as a member of the prestigious committee.

Arif, who is also the vice-president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), thanked SOA for the reception. “I am thankful to all of you for this honour,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani for making splendid efforts to promote sports in the city. “It would be a great contribution to sports if in a few schools sports activities and physical education were started and were linked with the local community,” Arif said.

He reiterated the commitment that he would continue to do for sports development in Pakistan whatever he could.

Shalwani thanked Arif for giving Karachi an opportunity to host him after being elected as a member of the sports committee of the Commonwealth Games Federation for Asia. “It’s a big honour for Karachi and Sindh that you are here,” he said.

“Karachi has a big talent but for hunting it you will have to make an effort. If talent is there and we are unable to hunt that in time the mistake is ours,” Shalwani said.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui and Ghulam Mohammad Khan also appreciated General Arif’s efforts for sports development in Pakistan. At the end of the ceremony, Shalwani presented a memento to Arif on behalf of SOA.