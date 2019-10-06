Shan blasts century to lift Southern Punjab

KARACHI: Skipper Shan Masood blasted 118 to shepherd Southern Punjab to 303-5 against Sindh on the first day of their four-day first class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match here at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

Invited to bat first by Sindh captain Asad Shafiq, the left-handed Test opener played flawlessly and with precision for 306 minutes and faced 205 balls before he was finally dismissed in the last session. Shan fell to off-spinner Waleed Ahmed, having hit 13 fours and two sixes in his fine knock. He also shared a solid third wicket partnership of 134 with Sohaib Maqsood (57 from 111 balls). The two came together with their team on 58-2.

Sami Aslam, the other opener, had looked set for a big innings when he hit two fours and a six in his 21 runs but was bowled by Waleed who toiled tirelessly for 29 overs in hot and humid conditions. Soon after Aslam fell, pacer Tabish Khan bowled Umar Siddique for just one run to cause some concern in the visitors’ dressing room.

Shan then took charge with Sohaib and both of them first played with caution to take their team to 99 without further loss. The duo opened up against the experienced Sindh pace attack in the second session and the total mounted rapidly.

Shan completed his century in the session but soon after that Sohaib was trapped lbw by Tabish Khan, leaving the visitors on 195 for 3 at tea break.

Southern Punjab also lost the wicket of Imran Rafique for 39 who fell to Sohail Khan as Sindh took the second new ball a short while before close, following Shan’s dismissal.

Wicket-keeper-batsman Adnan Akmal (39*) and Aamir Yamin (16*) scored 42 runs for the sixth wicket before bails were drawn after 90 overs.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Faizan Riaz and young Haider Ali cracked centuries to put Northern in control against Balochistan. At stumps, Northern, who opted to bat, were well placed on 365-5 in 85 overs in their first innings. Faizan was called up from Northern’s Second XI squad for this match. The right-hander was unbeaten on 113 off 175 balls at the close of play, his seventh century at this level. He hit 13 fours and three sixes during his 257-minute stay at the wicket.

Faizan was involved in a 130-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ali Sarfraz, who played well for his 50 that included seven boundaries.

The 19-year-old Haider played an aggressive innings as he registered his maiden first-class century. The right-handed opener, who is featuring in his debut first-class season, was caught behind for 133 off 147 deliveries. He stroked 21 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Northern lost opener Zeeshan Malik (4) with just ten runs on the board. But Haider stood firm and stitched useful partnerships of 61, 63 and 84 with captain Umar Amin (34), Rohail Nazir (14) and Faizan Riaz, respectively.

For Balochistan, Mohammad Asghar and Taj Wali took two wickets each for 62 and 96 runs, respectively. Both sides are looking for their first win in the tournament.

They are placed at the bottom of the six-team points table with Balochistan on 23 points and Northern on 19.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made a strong start to reach 305-2 against Central Punjab at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, courtesy an unbeaten century by captain Mohammad Rizwan and Ashfaq Ahmed’s 98 not out.

The two added 220 runs in their unfinished third-wicket partnership as the hosts took the honours on the opening day. The toss was not contested in Abbottabad as Central Punjab captain Azhar Ali elected to bowl first.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa openers Sahibzada Farhan (37) and Israrullah (43) scored 77 runs together. Both were dismissed in quick succession before lunch as the hosts finished the first session of the match at 90 for the loss of two wickets in 25 overs.

Post lunch, Rizwan and Ashfaq added 104 runs as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took tea at formidable 194 for two, as Central Punjab toiled hard for a breakthrough.

Rizwan and Ashfaq took complete control of the proceedings in the final session of the day.

Rizwan reached his 100 off 160 balls with the help of 14 fours. He ended the day on 111 off 192 balls.

Ashfaq’s 98 included 14 fours and one six. He has faced 212 balls.

Ehsan Adil and Naseem Shah took a wicket apiece for Central Punjab. Play was stopped because of bad light with 2.3 overs remaining in the day.