Pandya undergoes ‘successful’ back surgery

NEW DELHI: Hardik Pandya underwent a back surgery on Friday in the United Kingdom, and announced the news initially through an Instagram post on Saturday, calling it a “successful” one.

The BCCI provided rough details of the surgery later on Saturday through a media statement, saying the surgery was carried out after Hardik “complained” of back issues in the final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22.

The BCCI also said the surgery was carried out keeping in mind “long-term” benefits.

“The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution of this issue,” the statement said.

“On Friday, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process.”

Hardik has been hampered by lower back issues since the Test series in England in 2018. The problem surfaced during the Asia Cup in September 2018. After that, he missed the home Test series against West Indies, the T20I series in Australia, and wasn’t initially part of the Test squad on that tour.

Hardik’s injury follows that of strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who the BCCI said had a stress fracture in the lower back. Bumrah, too, is expected to be in the UK soon to consult specialists before determining the next step.

Bumrah will be accompanied by Ashish Kaushik, the head physio at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.