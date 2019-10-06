close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 6, 2019

Cloth bags

Newspost

 
October 6, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Manage the waste’ (October 5) by Irfan U Khattak. I really appreciate the writer for highlighting this issue. I would like to suggest a way to clean the country very soon. The majority of the waste is plastic, which every person uses and throws away on the streets. If we use cloth bags in place of plastic bags, then we may see a big change in Pakistan. Cloth bags can be washed and reused again and again and we can create a good environment where no plastic pollution will occur.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost