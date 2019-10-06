Cloth bags

This refers to the letter ‘Manage the waste’ (October 5) by Irfan U Khattak. I really appreciate the writer for highlighting this issue. I would like to suggest a way to clean the country very soon. The majority of the waste is plastic, which every person uses and throws away on the streets. If we use cloth bags in place of plastic bags, then we may see a big change in Pakistan. Cloth bags can be washed and reused again and again and we can create a good environment where no plastic pollution will occur.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat