Today’s education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that the British under a well-thought-out plan destroyed our education system. This is not true. People with matriculation qualifications in the pre-independence era were capable enough to make correct calculations without any need for a calculator. Grammatical mistakes in reading and writing were minimal.
The current education system in Pakistan does not encourage a student to think independently. A student is expected to remain within the confines of a narrowly prescribed narrative of history and beliefs. The syllabus does not deal with current social issues, and needs a thorough review.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that the British under a well-thought-out plan destroyed our education system. This is not true. People with matriculation qualifications in the pre-independence era were capable enough to make correct calculations without any need for a calculator. Grammatical mistakes in reading and writing were minimal.
The current education system in Pakistan does not encourage a student to think independently. A student is expected to remain within the confines of a narrowly prescribed narrative of history and beliefs. The syllabus does not deal with current social issues, and needs a thorough review.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad