Sun Oct 06, 2019
October 6, 2019

Today’s education

Newspost

 
October 6, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that the British under a well-thought-out plan destroyed our education system. This is not true. People with matriculation qualifications in the pre-independence era were capable enough to make correct calculations without any need for a calculator. Grammatical mistakes in reading and writing were minimal.

The current education system in Pakistan does not encourage a student to think independently. A student is expected to remain within the confines of a narrowly prescribed narrative of history and beliefs. The syllabus does not deal with current social issues, and needs a thorough review.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

