Corruption continues

Like Purana Pakistan the culture of bribery and corruption in public procurement continues even in this Naya Pakistan in various public-sector organizations both at the federal and provincial levels. Public procurement accounts for about 20 percent of government expenditure. Reports reveal that one-quarter or more of this amount is estimated to be lost to corruption. We have complex procedures, broad discretion, weak oversight and limited implementation capacity, among other main reasons for this enormous loss of public resources to corruption.

In many public-sector organizations, favoured bidders/service suppliers/ companies are given a free hand to submit documents, including fake tenders and fake bills, since they are motivated to do so because of an underhand deal for corruption, commissions, kickbacks and gifts from them. Quality is compromised in this way. Criminal law and appropriate sanctions for bribery in public procurement will go a long way to dissuade suppliers and procurement agency staff from engaging in bribery. But then who cares in this country where bribery and corruption are a way of life and such persons are eulogized?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad