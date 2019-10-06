Experts describe qualities of good pharmacists at KU moot

A good pharmacist always follows the professional guidelines, advocates for the promotion of health, supply best quality medicines, equipment and devices, tries his best for the patients’ early recovery and educates them about the latest developments in the field of pharmacy.

To inculcate such traits in themselves, the pharmacists need to have acquired high-quality education, said experts from the pharmaceutical industry during a recent moot at the University of Karachi (KU).

The Karachi University Pharmacy Science Club on Wednesday observed World Pharmacist Day at Pharmacy Auditorium, old Pharmacy Building, KU. The theme of the World Pharmacist Day was ‘safe and effective medicine for all’ that had been announced by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP).

The experts said the FIP had developed standards for pharmacy services under the title, ‘good practice in community and hospital pharmacy settings’, in 1992.

Atif Iqbal, a representative of the High Q, a pharmaceutical company, pointed out various qualities a pharmacist must have to become successful. They included respecting his coworkers and people working under them.

Quality education is also very necessary for a pharmacist, he said, adding that pharmacists should do their work with integrity and honor. According to Iqbal, a pharmacist should be equipped with qualities like honesty, sincerity, and loyalty.

During a panel discussion, titled ‘Progress and Development of Pharmacy Profession: Present and Future’, which was moderated by the general manager of the club, Arsalan Ali, the experts said pharmacists played a very important role in manufacturing and dispensing of drugs.

The speakers also discussed the future of pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan. Syed Muhammad Raza conducted a session titled ‘Train the Trainer’s Program for Diabetes Education’ and discussed the importance of proper education and counseling regarding diabetes as it was becoming an epidemic and the number of patients affected from the disease was expected to increase in the coming years.

The third session at the event was on antimicrobial resistance, the panellists of which were Assistant Professor Infectious Diseases DUHS Dr Shobha Luxmi, Nosheen of AKUH and others.

They talked about the prevailing misuse of antibiotics and how to tackle the problem. According to them, it was important to discuss this because quickly bacteria are becoming resistant to antibiotics due to misuse and new antibiotics are not in the pipeline.

The experts in other sessions mentioned that pharmacy was a rising field in Pakistan and there was a need to raise awareness about it among individuals.