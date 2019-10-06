Man sentenced to life in prison for killing man, injuring another

A model court on Saturday sentenced an accused to life imprisonment for murdering a man and injuring another in Old City Area six years ago.

Additional District South and Sessions Judge Kamran Ata Soomro handed the punishment to Najeeb Pathan as he was found guilty of killing Huzaifa and injuring Muhammad in the Napier Road neighborhood on October 10, 2013.

According to the prosecution, Huzaifa and Muhamamd were going to buy fodder for sacrificial animals when they were shot at by Pathan and Moinuddin, who remained absconding, pillion riding on a motorbike.

Huzaifa sustained two bullets in the chest and left toe while Muhammad was wounded in the shoulder. They were rushed to the civil hospital but Huzaifa succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Pathan was arrested later and an eye witness of the incident picked him up as the shooter before a judicial magistrate during an identification parade. He was sent up for trial while his accomplice was declared proclaimed offender.

The judge in his order said that in view of the discussion and evidence brought on record during the trial, he concluded that Pathan committed the shooting which killed Huzaifa and wounded Muhammad.

The judge sentenced Pathan to life imprisonment for the murder and five years for causing the injury. The convict was also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs300,000 to the legal heirs of Huzaifa and Rs50,000 to the injured. The court ruled that the case against the absconding suspects, including Moinuddin, Kamal, Goga Bengali and Jan, would be kept on dormant until their arrest.

The FIR of the incident was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Kharadar police station on the complaint of Huzaifa’s brother.