Sun Oct 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Events held to mark World Teachers Day

Karachi

On directives of the secondary schools Karachi director, state-run schools across the city observed World Teachers Day to pay tribute to the contributions of the teachers to society.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate Schools Karachi, various events were arranged in a large number schools to honour the teachers for their immeasurable services to society. A large number of students, parents and general public attended the events.

The statement read that the Directorate Schools Karachi had been celebrating World Teachers Day since the day was first observed on October 5, 1994. The day is celebrated every year to highlight the role of teachers in producing educated youth for the country

Meanwhile, many government departments, including the Sindh police, also issued statements to praise the teachers for spreading education.

