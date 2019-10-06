CITY PULSE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ until October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Rah Guzar
The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Sania Mushtaq’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Rah Guzar’ until October 7. Call 021-35824455 for more information.
Bachpan Ke Rung
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children until October 13 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre (6pm on Saturdays; 4pm and 6pm on Sundays), featuring the following plays: I Am Possible (October 5 and 6) and Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila (October 12 and 13). Call 021-35693701 for more information.
Whatever Happened to My Revolution
The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Whatever Happened to My Revolution’ at 6:30pm on October 8. This film is a revealing story of a generation born too late at a time of global political turmoil. Call 021-35873402 for more information.
The Confession
The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘The Confession’ at 6:30pm on October 15. In this film, a war veteran is interrogated and tortured to give a false confession of his supposed crimes against the state. Call 021-35873402 for more information.
Je vois donc je suis
The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting award-winning photojournalist Sara Caron’s solo photography exhibition titled ‘Je vois donc je suis’ (I see; therefore, I am) from October 8 to October 15. Call 021-35373582 for more information.
Unaccompanied
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Arsalan Naqvi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Unaccompanied’ from October 8 to October 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Alternative Imaginary
The Koel Gallery is hosting Affan Baghpati’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Alternative Imaginary’ from October 8 to October 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
