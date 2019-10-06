CITY PULSE

Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ until October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Rah Guzar

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Sania Mushtaq’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Rah Guzar’ until October 7. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Bachpan Ke Rung

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Bachpan Ke Rung: A Festival of Theatre for Children until October 13 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre (6pm on Saturdays; 4pm and 6pm on Sundays), featuring the following plays: I Am Possible (October 5 and 6) and Sheherbano Ki Alif Laila (October 12 and 13). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Whatever Happened to My Revolution

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Whatever Happened to My Revolution’ at 6:30pm on October 8. This film is a revealing story of a generation born too late at a time of global political turmoil. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

The Confession

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘The Confession’ at 6:30pm on October 15. In this film, a war veteran is interrogated and tortured to give a false confession of his supposed crimes against the state. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Je vois donc je suis

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting award-winning photojournalist Sara Caron’s solo photography exhibition titled ‘Je vois donc je suis’ (I see; therefore, I am) from October 8 to October 15. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Unaccompanied

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Arsalan Naqvi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Unaccompanied’ from October 8 to October 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Alternative Imaginary

The Koel Gallery is hosting Affan Baghpati’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Alternative Imaginary’ from October 8 to October 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.