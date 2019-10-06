Sindh governor hands over garbage-lifting trolleys to MPA

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday handed over three motorcycle-driven trolleys, five trolleys and other equipment to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Imran Ali Shah to lift garbage.

The trolleys and the equipment were donated by Rotary Club (Platinum Karachi) for cleanliness campaign in the areas of the constituency PS-129.

While talking to the media on the occasion, the governor said that garbage lifting from the city was the responsibility of the provincial government and municipal bodies of the city. He said that only an empowered local government could better resolve the issues of the city.

Ismail said the present government wanted all the parties to work together to solve the problems of the city. In response to a question, he said that the looted public money would be brought back and the National Accountability Bureau was playing its role in this regard.

Replying to a question about the march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the governor said that the government would fulfill its constitutional role in this regard.

Replying to another question about development projects in the city, he said that five centre-funded projects would be inaugurated soon while other development projects were also being finalised.

About the local government system, Ismail said that working under a single authority in the city was the need of the hour and the federal government was ready to cooperate, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a better local government system, which is a good example for other provinces.