Gold down Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs150/tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rate of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs128 to Rs75,103.

In the international market, the rates declined $4 to $1,505/ounce. Jewellers said prices in the local market were trading Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.