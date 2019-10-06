Sales tax collection from imports climbs to R200.7bln in Jul-Sept

KARACHI: Sales tax collection from imports rose 18.5 percent to Rs200.72 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year of 2019/20 as the government raised duties and withdrew certain exemptions to mobilise revenue, sources said on Saturday.

The sources said the collection rose due to abolishing of incentives in sales tax regime and imposition of higher customs duty rates.

Sales tax collection from imports amounted to RsRs169.4 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, said the sources in large taxpayers unit, which has jurisdiction over collection of sales tax and federal excise duty on import stage.

The government took a series of steps in the budget 2019/20 to reduce trade deficit. It withdrew zero-rated scheme, “which resulted in impact on the collection of sales tax on import stage,” a source said. Zero-rating has created loophole and the benefit is being availed by unintended beneficiaries / non-exporters. Reduced rates of sales tax for finished goods are also harming revenues. Further, huge misuse of zero-rated on import of fabric and processed fabrics has been identified. Therefore, the government abolished the zero-rated scheme and restored flat sales tax rate of 17 percent.

The sources said customs duty on imported goods is collected at the first stage and an importer pays sales tax on the enhanced value, inclusive of customs duty.

“Sales tax collection also grew due to increase in rate of additional customs duty for non-essential items,” said the source. Increase in sales tax collection is encouraging in the wake of declining trade volume during the period.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said the import volume has contracted to the tune of $3 billion during the first quarter. The contraction in import value impacted the revenue of around Rs125 billion, he said.

All the customs collectorate in Karachi collect sales tax at clearance stage and transfer the amount of sales tax to Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi.

The collection of sales tax by Port Qasim Collectorate posted a 29 percent growth during the period under review.

The collectorate collected Rs95.5 billion as sales tax during July-September 2019 when compared with Rs74.2 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Customs Collectorate Appraisement (East) Karachi collected Rs54.3 billion as sales tax, showing growth of nine percent when compared with Rs50.3 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The Large Taxpayers Unit Karachi has jurisdiction over collection of federal excise duty on imports. The collection of federal excise duty posted a 23 percent growth to Rs2.54 billion during July-September 2019 when compared with Rs2.07 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.