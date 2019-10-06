Osaka through to China semis after fighting off Andreescu

BEIJING: Former world number one Naomi Osaka fought back from a set and break down in both the second and third sets to beat Bianca Andreescu 5-7 6-3 6-4 at the China Open.

The fourth-seeded Japanese hit 31 winners as the US Open champion fell to her first defeat to a top 10 opponent in nine matches. Osaka will now face Caroline Wozniacki in the last four after the defending champion came through her quarter-final encounter against Daria Kasatkina.

The Dane saved one set point in the second before securing a 6-3 7-6 (5) victory in one hour and 41 minutes. Wozniacki has now won 10 matches and 20 sets in a row at the China Open. World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty is also through to the semi-finals following her win against Petra Kvitova.

The Australian had to fight back from a set down before completing a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory against the number seven seed. Barty will have to overcome Kiki Bertens for a place in the final after the Dutchwoman triumphed against Elina Svitolina in their quarter-final clash.