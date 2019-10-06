Osaka through to China semis after fighting off Andreescu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Former world number one Naomi Osaka fought back from a set and break down in both the second and third sets to beat Bianca Andreescu 5-7 6-3 6-4 at the China Open.
The fourth-seeded Japanese hit 31 winners as the US Open champion fell to her first defeat to a top 10 opponent in nine matches. Osaka will now face Caroline Wozniacki in the last four after the defending champion came through her quarter-final encounter against Daria Kasatkina.
The Dane saved one set point in the second before securing a 6-3 7-6 (5) victory in one hour and 41 minutes. Wozniacki has now won 10 matches and 20 sets in a row at the China Open. World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty is also through to the semi-finals following her win against Petra Kvitova.
The Australian had to fight back from a set down before completing a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory against the number seven seed. Barty will have to overcome Kiki Bertens for a place in the final after the Dutchwoman triumphed against Elina Svitolina in their quarter-final clash.
BEIJING: Former world number one Naomi Osaka fought back from a set and break down in both the second and third sets to beat Bianca Andreescu 5-7 6-3 6-4 at the China Open.
The fourth-seeded Japanese hit 31 winners as the US Open champion fell to her first defeat to a top 10 opponent in nine matches. Osaka will now face Caroline Wozniacki in the last four after the defending champion came through her quarter-final encounter against Daria Kasatkina.
The Dane saved one set point in the second before securing a 6-3 7-6 (5) victory in one hour and 41 minutes. Wozniacki has now won 10 matches and 20 sets in a row at the China Open. World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty is also through to the semi-finals following her win against Petra Kvitova.
The Australian had to fight back from a set down before completing a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory against the number seven seed. Barty will have to overcome Kiki Bertens for a place in the final after the Dutchwoman triumphed against Elina Svitolina in their quarter-final clash.