close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
October 6, 2019

Osaka through to China semis after fighting off Andreescu

Sports

P
Pa
October 6, 2019

BEIJING: Former world number one Naomi Osaka fought back from a set and break down in both the second and third sets to beat Bianca Andreescu 5-7 6-3 6-4 at the China Open.

The fourth-seeded Japanese hit 31 winners as the US Open champion fell to her first defeat to a top 10 opponent in nine matches. Osaka will now face Caroline Wozniacki in the last four after the defending champion came through her quarter-final encounter against Daria Kasatkina.

The Dane saved one set point in the second before securing a 6-3 7-6 (5) victory in one hour and 41 minutes. Wozniacki has now won 10 matches and 20 sets in a row at the China Open. World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty is also through to the semi-finals following her win against Petra Kvitova.

The Australian had to fight back from a set down before completing a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory against the number seven seed. Barty will have to overcome Kiki Bertens for a place in the final after the Dutchwoman triumphed against Elina Svitolina in their quarter-final clash.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports