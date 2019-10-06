close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
October 6, 2019

Plastic ban

Newspost

 
The government of Sindh has banned the use of plastic bags across the province from October 1. According to reports, the amount of plastic waste has been increasing by 10 percent and a normal plastic bag takes 400 to 1,000 years to degenerate and almost every piece of plastic ever produced still exists in some form in our environment.

I appreciate the decision of the Sindh government and I urge the remaining provinces to follow suit. But I also want to highlight that before putting a complete ban on plastic bags, an alternative should be available.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

