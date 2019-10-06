Hope for Imran Farooq’s widow as warring MQM leaders consider giving her residence

LONDON: The founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has asked Tariq Mir, the estranged former chief financial officer of the party, to transfer a two-bedroom flat to the name of Dr Imran Farooq’s widow and her two sons Alishan and Wejdaan but Mir has stressed that rules of the Charity Commission do not permit any such transfer, however, there was legal provision to transfer one of the flats owned by the MQM leaders to Shumaila’s name.

The MQM founder in a social media broadcast appealed to Syed Tariq Mir to hand over the house, located near Burnt Oak tube station, to Shumaila and her sons.

Hussain said: “Tariq Mir is out of the party (MQM). The SUN charity should give this property to Shumaila. I announce to give this house to the widow of our martyr of revolution Dr Imran Farooq. If anything happens to me, it’s my request to you to please get possession of the house and give it to Shumaila and her two sons. I ask Tariq Mir to immediately do the needful and take steps.”

Further addressing Tariq Mir, the MQM founder said: “I know you don’t listen to me anymore but you used to follow me and take instructions from me when you were incharge of all properties and accounts of the MQM. The whole world knows that.”

The price of an average 2-3 bedroom house in Burnt Oak ranges from £450000-£525000. The said property is owned by the Society for the Unwell and Needy (SUN) — the MQM’s charitable wing. It’s comprised of a commercial shop on the ground floor and a 2-bedroom flat on the first floor.

The SUN charity under (number: 1060417) was formed on January 1997 28, under the rules and regulations of Charity Commission in England & Wales. The property was purchased almost ten years after the formation in the name of SUN mainly with a loan from the MQM.

The News has seen correspondence which was sent to the MQM founder and his lawyers by Tariq Mir after the housing offer was made by Altaf Hussain to Shumaila. In a detailed message to the MQM leader, Tariq Mir said he had received obnoxious messages after his name was mentioned by the MQM founder and that the case of Burnt Oak property is complicated.

Tariq Mir wrote in his email to the MQM: “The property was purchased from the funds donated to MQM for the specific purpose that the monies will be spent for the benefit of all those who have suffered due to their affiliation with MQM. It was NOT and I repeat NOT Mr Hussain’s money and I know all the sources who provided the funds. Part of the loan has already been paid to MQM and the balance can be paid with the permission of Charity Commission when MQM has a bank account. The trustees have no power to deal in this property without the written consent of the Charity Commission.”

Tariq Mir further wrote: “Now that Mr Hussain has shown interest in assisting Dr Imran’s widow after 9 years when his widow talked to the media about her plight, I would like him to honour his commitment in vacating one of the properties that has been in occupation of MQM workers since they were purchased. One of the flats can be transferred to Dr Farooq’s family. I am talking about 185 and 221 Whitchurch Lane, Edgware. The sole purpose of these properties is to assist the deserving workers who devoted many years and sacrificed a great deal for the party. “The 221 Whitchurch lane is already in two independent flats, one flat can be transferred (to Shumaila and her sons).

“As the property is also in trust but in joint names of myself and Mohammad Anwar, we will willingly transfer one flat into Aalishan and his brother’s name.”

Tariq Mir wrote that if no answer is provided by the Altaf’s lawyers within seven working days, he will then move a petition to get 221 Whitchurch Lane vacated and transfer the upper flat into the names of Dr Farooq’s children.”

Geo News has highlighted in recent months the extremely poor conditions in which the widow of Dr Imran Farooq and her two sons live.