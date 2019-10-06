Gunmen abduct Briton, wife from Philippines resort

TUKURAN, Philippines: At least four gunmen have abducted an elderly British man and his Filipino wife from their beach resort in the southern Philippines, police said.

Police spokesman Jairus delos Reyes said the suspects, who were armed with pistols, took the couple from a hut at nightfall and dragged them to a motorboat in Tukuran town in Zamboanga del Sur province.

Several young men in a nearby bar witnessed the abduction. Delos Reyes said police are searching for the unidentified gunmen and the couple.

No group has yet claimed the latest abduction in the south, where kidnappings for ransom by militants and other armed groups have long been a security concern and have discouraged tourism, trade and investment, especially in remote and poorly guarded rural areas.

Military offensives against ransom-seeking militant groups such as Abu Sayyaf have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur. Authorities say they are also trying to verify the reported abductions of three Indonesian fishermen last week off Malaysia’s Sabah state on northern Borneo island near the sea border with the southern Philippines, where Abu Sayyaf gunmen have staged kidnappings in the past, sparking a regional security alarm.