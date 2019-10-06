Proctor urges Watson to quit over VIP abuse probe

LONDON: Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson should “leave the public arena” for his part in promoting the false claims of a VIP Westminster paedophile ring and Scotland Yard “must atone” for its handling of the case, according to ex-MP Harvey Proctor.

The Conservative former politician, whose home was raided on the basis of claims made by fantasist Carl Beech, then known as “Nick”, spoke out after a damning report found search warrants in the case were “obtained unlawfully”.

Retired High Court judge Sir Richard Henriques — who was called in after the 16-month Operation Midland ended in 2016 without a single arrest — said the main cause of the botched probe was “poor judgment and a failure to accurately evaluate known facts”.

Proctor said: “The Metropolitan Police should admit and atone for their complicity in what was a politically motivated manoeuvre.” The 72-year-old added that the Labour deputy should resign because Sir Richard’s report had found he had added to the pressure on investigating officers.

“His judgement has been found to be consistently at fault — a fatal character defect for a politician,” Proctor wrote in the The Daily Telegraph. “He should apologise to Field Marshal Lord Bramall and Lady Diana Brittan and others andleave the public arena to reflect on the harm he caused.”

Raids were also conducted on the homes of D-Day veteran Lord Bramall and Lady Diana, the widow of former home secretary Leon Brittan. Sir Richard’s review concluded the search warrants were “obtained unlawfully” and that the magistrate who granted them was “misled”.

Beech is serving an 18-year jail term for fabricating a series of claims of rape, torture and murder by innocent, well-known names from the military, security services and politics.

More findings of the highly critical review of operation, which has to date cost the Metropolitan Police around £4.5 million, were published by the force on Friday after mounting pressure to be open and transparent.

Sir Richard identified 43 police failings in his report. Daniel Janner, the son of the late Labour politician Lord Janner who was one of those accused by Beech said Watson was “partially responsible”, claiming he “applied pressure on the police and should hang his head in shame and resign”.

But Watson said the review contained “multiple inaccuracies” about him and said it did not make clear letters from him were received by police after they had already interviewed Lord Brittan. In a statement he said it “cannot be argued that it was pressure from me that led to Lord Brittan being interviewed”.

He added: “I have always said that it wasn’t my place to judge whether sexual abuse allegations were true or false — that was for the police.”

The officer in charge of both operations, Steve Rodhouse, apologised for the “distress” caused as a result, saying the report shows there are “clearly lessons to be learned for future investigations”. Proctor is suing the Met for £1 million and a settlement has yet to be reached.