18 injured in grenade blast in held Kashmir

HELD SRINAGAR: At least 18 people were injured in a grenade attack in the southern Islamabad district of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Saturday as the unprecedented military lockdown in the disputed region continued for the 62nd consecutive day.

Unidentified individuals hurled a grenade towards the district’s deputy commissioner office resulting in injuries to the people there, among them a traffic policeman and a journalist, according to the Kashmir Media Service. The wounded were taken to hospital for treatment.

The area was quickly cordoned off by Indian troops and police personnel and searches were launched to find the attackers.

The heavy presence of Indian troops in the occupied territory and suspension of means of communications continue to present hardships for the Kashmiri people. All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport remains off the roads in the Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against repeal of the Article 370 by India.

Furthermore, India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the property of senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah. Last week, the ED ordered Shah’s wife and two daughters to vacate their house in Srinagar’s Rawalpora area within 10 days.

In New Delhi, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said to reporters the situation in Kashmir is “far from normal” despite the Indian government and the BJP claiming otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Indian government refused to allow US Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen to visit occupied Kashmir.

Van Hollen was in New Delhi on a visit. He met officials and key members of civil society in Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

Furthermore, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has called for an end to the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir in its report ahead of the annual Foreign Appropriations Act for 2020.