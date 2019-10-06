Baghdad curfew lifted after deadly protests

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities lifted a curfew in Baghdad on Saturday, two days after imposing the measure in an attempt to quell anti-government demonstrations.

Officials said at least 22 protesters were killed in the previous day’s clashes between thousands of protesters and security forces. It was the deadliest day of violence so far in the capital, and brings the national death toll since the unrest erupted on Tuesday to 64.

Security remains heavily deployed but streets and main squares are open to traffic after curfew was lifted at 5am local time (3am BST). Municipal workers were clearing the streets of the bullets and debris left behind by the latest confrontations. The violence came despite calls from Iraq’s top Shia cleric for calm. Parliament is to convene on Saturday to discuss protesters’ demands.