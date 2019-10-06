Imran to meet Xi during China visit next week

By News Desk

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in the Chinese capital in the coming week for his third official visit to China in less than a year and will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

He will also discuss expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socioeconomic sectors.

Khan is also likely to address the China Pakistan Business Forum to be held here to further promote economic and trade exchanges between the two countries. He will also meet with Chinese entrepreneurs and heads of different companies during the visit.

According to officials, the two sides will discuss immediate implementation of Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) signed between the two strategic cooperative partners to further enhance bilateral business and trade.

They will also examine the abolition of quota for all Pakistani agro products like rice, wheat, corn, soybean, sugar and tobacco as Pakistan will prove to be a food basket for China.

The officials of both the countries will discuss ways and means for the opening up of restricted items like meat, milk, poultry, animal fodder grass and chicken feed from Pakistan will also come under discussion.

There will be talks for the zero rating of copper, aluminium and lead ingots and sesame seed being basic raw materials for value added industry of China. This is strong possibility of the announcement of strong financing support to agro and livestock Chinese companies to utilise vast fertile land and crops to manufacture high value added items enabling exports to China, United States of America and European Union.

It may be mentioned that it will be his third visit to China within a year as after sworn in as prime minister, Khan paid the first official visit to China and attended the first China International Import Expo held in Shanghai in November last year.