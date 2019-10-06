If anyone crosses LoC it’ll only fuel Indian claims: PM

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned that anyone crossing the Line of Control (LoC) from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for humanitarian aid or to support the Kashmir struggle would play into the hands of Indian narrative.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister said he understood the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) under an inhumane curfew for over two months.

“But any one crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative — a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle against brutal Indian occupation by trying to label it as ‘Islamic terrorism’ being driven by Pakistan,” he remarked.

Moreover, he said, it would also give India an excuse to increase violent oppression on Kashmiris in IOJ&K and attacks across the LoC.

The Prime Minister’s warning comes as thousands of people from AJK, including men, women, children and elders, began their march towards the town of Chakothi near the LoC to protest against the Indian government lockdown of IOJ&K on Saturday. According to AFP, they plan on reaching the LoC on Monday, after making overnight stopovers in different cities of AJK.

This is for the second time that the Prime Minister Khan has warned against an attempt by anyone to cross the LoC. During his visit to the Pak-Afghan Torkham border ahead of the UN General Assembly later last month, he had cautioned: “Anyone, who thinks that he will cross the border to join the Kashmiris [fighting for their right], is a big enemy of them and Pakistan.”

A day earlier on the completion of two months to Indian-held Kashmir lockdown, a UN spokesman had said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remained concerned over the grave situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir where people were languishing under a tight lockdown, as he again urged India and Pakistan to hold dialogue to resolve the crisis.

“The secretary-general’s position in Kashmir has not changed,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in reply to a question at a regular briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN chief, the spokesman said, had underscored the need for addressing human rights of the Kashmiri people in order to resolve the crisis. Human rights needed to be addressed, and human rights needed to be in the forefront, he added.