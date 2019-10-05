FBR to launch drive for registration of consumers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided launching of an aggressive drive for registration of all industrial and commercial consumers from October 15, 2019.

In a tweet, the FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi stated on Friday, “All industrial and commercial consumers are necessarily required to be registered for tax purposes. FBR had been using persuasive modus operandi for the same. In order to achieve the desired results an aggressive drive will be undertaken from October 15, 2019.”

The FBR has been facing gigantic task to achieve highly ambitious tax collection target of Rs5,503 billion for the current fiscal year. So far the FBR has collected Rs963 billion in first three months against the desired target of Rs1,071 billion, indicating revenue shortfall of Rs108 billion.

The envisaged target of second quarter (Oct-Dec) is more ambitious as the FBR will have to collect Rs2,367 billion in the ongoing second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Without undertaking vigorous drive, it will not be possible to inch closer to the desired target of Rs5,503 billion by end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2020.