Important information received from Maryam’s phone: Rashid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said important information has been received from mobile phone of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in jail. Rashid said the government was not afraid of protest movement announced by the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and the government would complete its term. Talking to private news channel, he said the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman would also face action if he disrupts political system.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said important information has been received from mobile phone of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in jail. Rashid said the government was not afraid of protest movement announced by the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and the government would complete its term. Talking to private news channel, he said the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman would also face action if he disrupts political system.