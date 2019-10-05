Important information received from Maryam’s phone: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said important information has been received from mobile phone of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in jail. Rashid said the government was not afraid of protest movement announced by the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and the government would complete its term. Talking to private news channel, he said the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman would also face action if he disrupts political system.