Sat Oct 05, 2019
MB
Mariana Baabar
October 5, 2019

‘FM paying for design cost of FO website from own pocket’

National

Mariana Baabar
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has decided to pay for the design cost of the new Foreign Office website from his own pocket as a token of his appreciation and commitment to the Foreign Office and its personnel.

The assigned company has neither family link nor personal relationship with the foreign minister, and attempts to malign such constructive measures are regrettable. This rather intriguing clarification came from the office of the minister Friday in response to reports that a ‘favourite’ was given the contract for the work without calling for any public tenders.

“There is no government/public funding involved in the design cost. The foreign minister is personally paying the design cost as a token of his appreciation and commitment to the Foreign Office and its personnel,” his office clarified.

Throughout his carrier as a politician there has never been any financial mismanagement scandal attached to his name.

The statement from the Foreign Office said that the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is its primary public interface; and an open platform.

