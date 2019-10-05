ACE to probe allotment of two farmhouses to Sana

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab will probe the allotment of two farm houses in an illegal housing scheme to former law minister and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

The illegal housing society sold the farm houses at cheaper rates. It was revealed when the ACE Punjab investigated illegal housing societies like Shalimar Hills, Falcon Town Farm House and Bismillah Farm House Society.

These societies are being illegally constructed in the limits of Kalar Kahar. After an inquiry by the deputy director Legal ACE Rawalpindi, the deputy director Technical Rawalpindi and the circle officer Headquarters Rawalpindi, an FIR against nine people has been lodged.

After fixing responsibilities, the FIR under Section 5-2/47,109 TP, 471/467 and 420/468 has been lodged against Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar, former director general (DG) Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Lahore and Irfan Nazir, DG EPA Lahore.

Bothe the DGs had issued NOCs to Shalimar Hill Farm. Fawwad Ali, assistant director Environment Department RWP, Tariq Aziz, district officer Planning District Council Chakwal, Sher Ali, Enforcement Inspector District Council Chakwal, Shahbaz Ahmad, MOP, Maqbool Hussain former sub-registrar Kalar Kahar, Shabbir Ahmed were involved in issuing NOCs to the illegal housing societies. Additionally, the owners like Akhlaq Ahmad of Bismillah Housing Society, Nisar Ahmed of Shalimar Hills Farm Kalar Kahar and Syed Ibrahim Jan of Falcon Town Kalar Kahar did not get NOCs from the Environment Department. They also did not get the plan passed from the District Council Chakwal. It caused a great loss to the exchequer. After the inquiry, an FIR has also been lodged against these owners.

On the instructions of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Muhammad Gauhar Nafees, the ACE director, Rawalpindi, has initiated an inquiry against these societies. The inquiry team has confiscated the official record and summoned the owners of these societies and government officials.