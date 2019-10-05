Nothing wrong with taking selfies: Qavi

LAHORE: Mufti Abdul Qavi Friday said there was nothing wrong with taking selfies; selfie means a picture and making pictures is also allowed. Speaking to the media days after being acquitted in the 2016 murder case of Qandeel Baloch, the cleric said his name was not among those involved in the murder of the social media celebrity. Qavi, who is the chairman of Madaris Board, said he had 70,000 selfies taken on different places and he was still willing to pose with anybody who wanted to take a selfie with him.

About Fawad Chaudhry's lunar calendar, he said neither the minister nor Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman was wrong on the issue of moon-sighting.

He said he had prepared a draft law to prohibit people from discussing other people's believes. He said he would soon send it to the law minister and the prime minister for approval, expressing the hope that the opposition parties would also support the legislation. About his political affiliation, the cleric said he was still part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.