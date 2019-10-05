close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 5, 2019

UAE to establish oil refinery in Pakistan

Top Story

 
October 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to invest $5 billion in an oil refinery project in Pakistan by the end of 2019, Arab news publication Arab News reported on Friday. Talking to the newspaper, UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said “we are going to launch one of the biggest investments in a refinery project in Hub very soon”. “It is going to be a $5 billion investment between Mubadala Petroleum Company of Abu Dhabi, Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and OMV [OMV Pakistan Exploration Gesellschaft],” the envoy was quoted as saying.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story