UAE to establish oil refinery in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to invest $5 billion in an oil refinery project in Pakistan by the end of 2019, Arab news publication Arab News reported on Friday. Talking to the newspaper, UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said “we are going to launch one of the biggest investments in a refinery project in Hub very soon”. “It is going to be a $5 billion investment between Mubadala Petroleum Company of Abu Dhabi, Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and OMV [OMV Pakistan Exploration Gesellschaft],” the envoy was quoted as saying.