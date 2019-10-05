Balakot air strike: Indian air force shot down its own helicopter

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday described as a "big mistake" the Indian Air Force (IAF) shooting down its helicopter in Kashmir on February 27, when Pakistani and Indian forces engaged in a dogfight. Punitive action will be taken against the guilty, Bhadauria said at the Indian Air Force's annual press conference. Ahead of the press conference, the IAF also showed video clips of the Balakot strikes, international media reported.

The Indian Air Force chief alleged that Pakistan lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force a day after the Balakot strikes.

Talking about the IAF shooting down its own Mi-17 helicopter in Budgam on the morning of February 27, he said it was a "big mistake on our part".

A Court OF inquiry has submitted its report and the IAF is taking punitive action against the guilty, he said.

Disciplinary action is being taken against two officers in the shooting down of the chopper, the IAF chief said. A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force brought down the Mi-17 aircraft in Kashmir's Budgam on the morning of February 27, a high-level probe had concluded in August.

Bhadauria also said acquisition of Rafale aircraft and S400 air defence systems will greatly enhance IAF's operational capabilities.