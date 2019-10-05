Maryam jail cell infested with bedbugs, mosquitoes, says doctor

LAHORE: Personal doctor of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had been lodged in a small cell which lacked basic facilities and was infested with bedbugs and mosquitoes.

In a statement issued to the press, he claimed that the jail authorities had not provided Maryam adequate facilities. He expressed his outrage that despite the court orders, the jail authorities had failed to provide the PML-N leader with better jail conditions.

He said he met Maryam Nawaz at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail and was appalled to see the small room in which she had been incarcerated. She is also not allowed to get home-cooked food in her cell, he added. Dr Khan said that, as per the court orders, Maryam was entitled to better jail facilities, and urged the authorities to provide the facilities to his client on an immediate basis.

Last month, an accountability court in Lahore sent Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas to jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.