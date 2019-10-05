Sarfraz is a good skipper: Shan

LAHORE: National team Test cricketer Shan Masood Saturday acknowledged Sarfraz Ahmed as a good skipper.Talking to the media, he said that he is trying to adjust to the new domestic cricket structure. “I hope to improve my performance with time”, he asserted adding that good fitness mentally strengthens player. The test cricketer expressed that he was trying to get a good performance during the domestic season along with leading his team. “I hope to play better during the new domestic season which can bear fruit for team”, he added.Responding to a question, Shan Masood said he had a taste for fast food and cold drinks at an early age which he hasn’t even touched for last six years.