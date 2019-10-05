close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
AFP
October 5, 2019

French pupils ill from poisoning during race

Sports

AFP
October 5, 2019

MOREZ, France: French authorities were investigating Friday how over a dozen pupils fell suddenly ill from suspected poisoning during a running race, with one teenager still in hospital.

Sixteen children from a group of about 80 taking part in a cross-country race near the eastern town of Morbier were taken ill Thursday for pain, convulsions and discomfort after visiting a refreshment stand, officials said. One girl, who identified herself as Soline, told AFP she saw another girl fall to the ground after drinking a syrup. Five were hospitalised, of whom one girl was stable and still receiving treatment on Friday, Jean-Francois Bauvois, an official from the surrounding Jura department, told AFP.

