Prolonged poor form may deprive Sarfraz of captaincy

LAHORE: Pundits believe that the prolonged poor form of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed might cost him his captaincy. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in a video message said that Sarfraz’s batting, which was a question mark during the recently concluded World Cup 2019 as well as the ODIs against Sri Lanka, could jeopardise his position in the team altogether.

“The big problem we are facing is at the fifth position, because if Sarfraz is unable to perform then it raises question mark on his captaincy, because if he is unable to perform as a batsman then how is he able to retain his place as the skipper in this side,” Akhtar added. Similar concerns were expressed by former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who suggested that the wicketkeeper batsman should bat lower down the order rather than in the middle order. “Sarfraz Ahmed is not a suitable player to play in the middle order. He is a lower order player and should bat at number six or seven position,” said Akram.

Skipper Sarfraz only managed to score 8 and 23 runs in the recently concluded One Day International (ODI) home series against Sri Lanka, which the Men in Green won 2-0, and has only past 50 once in his last ten ODI appearances. After concluding the ODI series in Karachi, Sarfraz and his team are preparing the upcoming clash with Sri Lanka in Lahore for a three-match T20I series.