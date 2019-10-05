Malik, Tahir stun Tallawahs

BARBADOS: Guyana Amazon Warriors thrashed Jamaica Tallawahs by 77 runs to pick up their ninth consecutive win in CPL 2019 on Thursday.

Reduced to 8 for 4, Shoaib Malik and Sherfane Rutherford revived the innings to take the side to 156 for 6. Imran Tahir then picked up 3 for 12 to shoot down Tallawahs for just 79.

After opting to bat, Oshane Thomas and Derval Green landed the early blows - picking up two each - as Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran were sent back for single-digit scores. Malik smashed 73 off 45 and added 82 with Rutherford (45). While the latter fell in the 13th over, Malik kept going and gave the side a fighting total.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 156/6 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 73*; Derval Green 2-23) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 79 in 16.3 overs (Imran Tahir 3-12) by 77 runs.