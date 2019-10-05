Shadab turns 21

LAHORE: Pakistang leg-spinner Shadab Khan turned 21 on Friday and celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with the national team members. Born in 1998, Shadab grew up playing cricket on the rough pitches of Mianwali district - which was also home to Prime Minister Imran and fellow Test player and former cricket captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

The 21-year-old spent hours on the cricket pitch daily, where he developed his signature leg-breaks and love for batting. After playing for Pakistan’s Under-16s, Shadab was selected for the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016, where he finished as Pakistan’s joint-highest wicket-taker with 11. A few months later he made his first-class debut for Pakistan A during their tour of England, taking five wickets and scoring a valuable 48 in their win over Sri Lanka A in an unofficial Test. After playing for Islamabad United in the 2017 Pakistan Super League, the leg-spinner enjoyed a dream international debut when he was man-of-the-match in Pakistan’s T20 win over reigning world champions the West Indies in Bridgetown.