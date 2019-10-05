Royal Palm hosts Ladies Golf tomorrow

LAHORE: The 1st Hi Tech Ladies Golf Tournament 2019 will be contested over 18 holes on stroke play basis at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Course on Sunday. This event is exclusively for the lady golfers and aims to promote competitive golf activity amongst the avid and spirited golfers and affords a chance to the feminine aspirants to show their playing skills and emerge as golfers of merit.

Interestingly the Organizing Team comprises of ladies and is headed by Mrs Mina Zainab, an energized and motivated golf enthusiast, who has managed to lure the top lady golf players of the city to participate and evaluate their progress and playing stature and caliber. Her efforts have also attracted a sponsor in Hi Tech Grain Mills, a pearl white rice producer, who has rendered complete support and enabled enticing and adorable prizes for the top performers.

This tournament has segments for ladies having a handicap of zero to 15 and categorized as Diamond. Another segment is for ladies falling in handicap range 16-24, categorized as Emerald, while ladies with a handicap between 25-36 will be vying for prizes in Ruby category. As for the junior girls under 14 years, they will play under the umbrella of shining star. To add glow and luminosity to event, the dress theme for Diamond category is white, Emerald will wear green and Ruby color will be worn Ruby section participants.

Tee off takes place on Sunday at 830 am through a shot gun start and prominent lady golfers striving for top honors are Tehmina Ahmed, Ana James Gill and Zaib in Diamond category and Sameea Javed Ali, Rabia Tiwana and Mrs Asma Shami in Emerald category. As for the other prominent ones in Ruby category, those who stand out are Maimoona Azam, Ayesha M. Hamid, Syeda Laiba Shah and Dr Farzana Rahman.

Prize distribution will take place at 1300pm at Royal Palm Golf Course and Chief Guest on this occasion is Honorable Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, Sardar Shamim Khan.