KP thrash C Punjab by an innings margin

LAHORE: The third and final day of the fourth round of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ended with a comprehensive victory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over Central Punjab.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Central Punjab, after following-on, resumed their innings on 50 for six were dismissed for 121 in 50.5 overs, handing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an innings and 126-run victory.

M Irfan Khan top scored with 30 off 73 balls with three fours and a six. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asad Afridi was the best bowler in second innings with a haul of five wickets for 31, while Sajid Khan grabbed three wickets for 40 runs.

In the second match of the day, the match between Northern and Balochistan at the NBP Stadium in Karachi ended as a draw. Resuming their 2nd innings, Balochistan on 122 for seven in 38 overs, were dismissed for 242 courtesy Gulraiz Sadaf unbeaten 53 and Ibtisam Shaikh’s 43 down the order.Earlier, Balochistan opening batsman Shahzad Tareen was replaced with Awais Zia in the second innings as concussion replacement. Awais Zia scored 18 off 17 balls.

For Northern, Syed Raza ul Hasan grabbed three wickets. Chasing 213 to win the match, Northern scored 98 for seven in 51 overs when stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, Hayatabad Sports Complex: Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 400-7, 83 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 131, Khushdil Shah 127, Aitizaz Habib 43 not out; M Ali 5-87) Central Punjab 153 all out, 61.4 overs (Ahmed Safi Abdullah 32, Ayaz Tasawar 23; Ahmad Jamal 5-46, Irfanullah Shah 3-64, Sajid Khan 2-30) and follow on 121 all out, 50.5 overs (M Irfan Khan 30; Asad Afridi 5-31, Sajid Khan 3-40) Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by an innings and 126 runs.

Northern v Balochistan, NBP Stadium, Karachi: Balochistan 191 all out, 71.1 overs (Jalat Khan 60, Ibtisam Shaikh 31; Raza ul Hassan 3-56, Raza Hasan 3-68) and 242 all out, 78.2 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 53 not out, Akbar ur Rehman 44, Ibtisam Shaikh 43, Fahad Iqbal 30, Shahzad Tareen 22; Syed Raza ul Hassan 3-72), Northern 220 all out, 69.2 overs (Naveed Malik 106, Sarmad Bhatti 51; Ibtisam Shaikh 5-91) and 98-7, 51 overs (Jamal Anwar 22; Akbar-ur-Rehman 2-18, Jalat Khan 2-30) Result: Match drawn

Sindh v Southern Punjab, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Sindh 289 all out, 82.4 overs (Rameez Raja Jr 88, Saifullah Bangash 70, Ashir Qureshi 60; Zulfiqar Babar 4-105, Salman Ali Agha 3-65, M Imran 2-11), Southern Punjab 209-5, 59 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 88, Mukhtar Ahmed 68; Hassan Khan 3-65, Ashiq Ali 2-54)

Result: Match drawn.