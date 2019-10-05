Elgar, de Kock lead South Africa fightback

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock centuries helped South Africa fight back Friday to reach 385 for eight in response to India’s mammoth first-innings 502.

De Kock made 111 and put on a key 164-run stand with Elgar, who scored 160, to thwart the Indian bowling attack on day three of the first Test in Visakhapatnam.Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin kept chipping away at the batsmen however to claim his 27th five-wicket haul in 66 Tests.

At stumps, the Proteas still trail by 117 runs as they chase India’s first innings score of 502 for seven declared. Debutant Senuran Muthusamy, on 12, and Keshav Maharaj, on three, were at the crease after the long day with 98 overs bowled to make for lost time because of storms on day one.Wicketkeeper-batsman de Kock completed his fifth Test hundred in the final session with a six off Ashwin before eventually being bowled by the off-spinner.

Ashwin struck again with the wicket of Vernon Philander for nought.The left-handed Elgar, who started the day on 27, led the revival after South Africa slipped to 63 for four in the morning session. The 32-year-old credited his stint with Surrey in the English county championship for his impressive show.

Elgar put on 115 with skipper Faf du Plessis for the fifth wicket to put pressure on India’s bowlers.Ashwin, back in the Indian XI after his last outing in Australia last year, also said playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire had helped him during his time away from the Indian team.

Ashwin’s spin partner Ravindra Jadeja also made it count with Elgar’s wicket in the final session as he moved to 200 Test scalps.South Africa started the day on 39-3 but fast bowler Ishant Sharma struck early, taking overnight batsman Temba Bavuma low for 18.

Jadeja also posed problems and nearly got Elgar on 74 but wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha spilled the chance. Indian opener Mayank Agarwal set the tone for the hosts’ dominance of the game with his 215 and a 317-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma, who hit 176 of India’s giant score.

An over-enthusiastic fan caused a brief security scare when he rushed on the field to get a selfie with the India captain Virat Kohli.Kohli, who is treated as a national hero, was taken by surprise by the intrusion in between overs when the youth tried to hug him before taking a picture and touching the star player’s feet.

Brief Scores: India 502/7 decl (Mayank Agarwal 215, Rohit Sharma 176) lead South Africa 385/8 (Dean Elgar 160, Quinton de Kock 111, Faf du Plessis 55; R Ashwin 5-128) by 117 runs.