Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews
AFP
October 5, 2019

Mbappe to miss Angers game

Sports

AFP
October 5, 2019

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury and will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s top-of-the-table clash with Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 20-year-old returned after a month-long absence with substitute appearances against Bordeaux last weekend and at Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek. “Kylian will not be able to play tomorrow,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

“He is not injured again, it isn’t a relapse. But the scar and the nerve are too close and we have to treat. “We have to give him more treatment, it’s a problem when he plays. We have to treat that and we need time.”

